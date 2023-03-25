Excelerate Energy Inc - (EE) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Excelerate Energy Inc - said on March 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 12, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.41%, the lowest has been 0.35%, and the highest has been 0.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.04 (n=41).

The current dividend yield is 2.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.94%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.33% Upside

As of March 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Excelerate Energy Inc - is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 66.33% from its latest reported closing price of $19.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Excelerate Energy Inc - is $1,533MM, a decrease of 34.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Excelerate Energy Inc -. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 8.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EE is 0.15%, a decrease of 37.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.18% to 27,667K shares. The put/call ratio of EE is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 7,854K shares representing 29.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 1,095K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing an increase of 56.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 133.67% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,061K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing a decrease of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 99.91% over the last quarter.

TWHIX - Heritage Fund Investor Class holds 1,023K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 37.18% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds V - BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio Investor A Shares holds 840K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.