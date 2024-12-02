News & Insights

Stocks

ExaWizards and CoDMON Forge Strategic Alliance

December 02, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ExaWizards Inc. (JP:4259) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ExaWizards Inc. has formed a business alliance with CoDMON, Japan’s largest childcare ICT company, transferring its AI photo service subsidiary, tlnk, to CoDMON. This strategic move aims to enhance the childcare and education sectors by combining ExaWizards’ AI expertise with CoDMON’s extensive network, promising to drive digital transformation in these industries. The impact on ExaWizards’ financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 2025 is expected to be minor.

For further insights into JP:4259 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.