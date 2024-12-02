ExaWizards and CoDMON Forge Strategic Alliance

ExaWizards Inc. (JP:4259) has released an update.
ExaWizards Inc. has formed a business alliance with CoDMON, Japan’s largest childcare ICT company, transferring its AI photo service subsidiary, tlnk, to CoDMON. This strategic move aims to enhance the childcare and education sectors by combining ExaWizards’ AI expertise with CoDMON’s extensive network, promising to drive digital transformation in these industries. The impact on ExaWizards’ financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 2025 is expected to be minor.
