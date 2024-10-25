Examining the Future: Kilroy Realty's Earnings Outlook

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

The market awaits Kilroy Realty's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 4.65% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Kilroy Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.08 1.08 EPS Actual 1.10 1.11 1.08 1.12 Price Change % -5.0% -1.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Tracking Kilroy Realty's Stock Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty were trading at $41.68 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Kilroy Realty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Kilroy Realty.

The consensus rating for Kilroy Realty is Neutral, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $38.67 implies a potential 7.22% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SL Green Realty, Cousins Props and Highwoods Props, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

SL Green Realty received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $66.28, implying a potential 59.02% upside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cousins Props, with an average 1-year price target of $30.86, suggesting a potential 25.96% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Highwoods Props is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $32.5, suggesting a potential 22.02% downside. Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for SL Green Realty, Cousins Props and Highwoods Props are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kilroy Realty Neutral -1.25% $187.33M 0.89% SL Green Realty Neutral 3.08% $113.02M -0.39% Cousins Props Outperform 4.24% $142.34M 0.18% Highwoods Props Neutral -1.34% $138.62M 0.62%

Key Takeaway:

Kilroy Realty ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is also higher than the average of its peers. Overall, Kilroy Realty is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Discovering Kilroy Realty: A Closer Look

Kilroy Realty is a premier owner and landlord of approximately 17 million square feet of office space across Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Austin, Texas, and greater Seattle. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Milestones: Kilroy Realty's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kilroy Realty's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.25% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kilroy Realty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kilroy Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.97.

