Examining the Future: CVR Energy's Earnings Outlook

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CVR Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.75.

Investors in CVR Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.49, leading to a 7.41% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CVR Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.62 -0.09 -0.22 0.18 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.50 0.09 0.04 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -24.0% 7.000000000000001% -8.0%

Tracking CVR Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of CVR Energy were trading at $18.3 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on CVR Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CVR Energy.

The consensus rating for CVR Energy is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $17.67, there's a potential 3.44% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PBF Energy, World Kinect and Delek US Hldgs, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PBF Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $23.4, suggesting a potential 27.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for World Kinect, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 53.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Delek US Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $16.32, suggesting a potential 10.82% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for PBF Energy, World Kinect and Delek US Hldgs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CVR Energy Neutral -11.58% $56M 4.21% PBF Energy Neutral -19.56% $-308.50M -5.06% World Kinect Neutral -18.68% $258.90M -5.10% Delek US Hldgs Underperform -39.79% $-140.80M -81.46%

Key Takeaway:

CVR Energy ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a decline of 11.58%. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit, with $56M. For return on equity, CVR Energy is in the middle with 4.21%.

Unveiling the Story Behind CVR Energy

CVR Energy Inc is a holding company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include several complex, full-coking crude oil refineries, along with a crude oil gathering system, pipelines and storage tanks, and marketing and supply. The company's refineries can process blends of a variety of crude oil ranging from heavy sour to light sweet crude oil. Crude oil for CVR's refineries is supplied through its wholly-owned gathering system and pipeline. From its refineries, CVR supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in close geographic proximity and customers at throughput terminals. The company's customers include retailers, railroads, and farm cooperatives.

Key Indicators: CVR Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CVR Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.58% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: CVR Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVR Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.21%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVR Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CVR Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for CVR Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CVI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Underperform Sector Underperform Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for CVI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.