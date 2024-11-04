Examining the Future: Broadridge Financial Soln's Earnings Outlook

Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Broadridge Financial Soln will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95.

Broadridge Financial Soln bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 3.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Broadridge Financial Soln Share Price Analysis

Shares of Broadridge Financial Soln were trading at $210.21 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Broadridge Financial Soln

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Broadridge Financial Soln.

With 3 analyst ratings, Broadridge Financial Soln has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $231.67, indicating a potential 10.21% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SS&C Techs Hldgs, Genpact and ExlService Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SS&C Techs Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $89.17, suggesting a potential 57.58% downside. Genpact received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $41.17, implying a potential 80.41% downside. ExlService Holdings received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $43.83, implying a potential 79.15% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for SS&C Techs Hldgs, Genpact and ExlService Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Broadridge Financial Soln Neutral 5.73% $691.20M 14.57% SS&C Techs Hldgs Buy 7.31% $704.20M 2.48% Genpact Neutral 6.39% $416.38M 5.26% ExlService Holdings Buy 14.87% $178.27M 6.03%

Key Takeaway:

Broadridge Financial Soln ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It is at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Broadridge Financial Soln

Broadridge Financial Solutions, which was spun off from ADP in 2007, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker/dealers, traditional and alternative-asset managers, wealth managers, and corporate issuers. Broadridge is composed of two segments: investor communication solutions, or ICS, and global technology and operations, or GTO.

Understanding the Numbers: Broadridge Financial Soln's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Broadridge Financial Soln's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Broadridge Financial Soln's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadridge Financial Soln's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadridge Financial Soln's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.65, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

