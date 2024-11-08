Examining the Future: Bioceres Crop Solutions's Earnings Outlook

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bioceres Crop Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Bioceres Crop Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.27, leading to a 13.41% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bioceres Crop Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.170 0.09 0.06 EPS Actual -0.03 0.139 0.02 -0.04 Price Change % -13.0% -3.0% 7.000000000000001% 5.0%

Market Performance of Bioceres Crop Solutions's Stock

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions were trading at $6.57 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Bioceres Crop Solutions

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Bioceres Crop Solutions.

The consensus rating for Bioceres Crop Solutions is Buy, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $12.92 implies a potential 96.65% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intrepid Potash, FMC and Mosaic, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Intrepid Potash is maintaining an Sell status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, indicating a potential 189.19% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for FMC, with an average 1-year price target of $69.25, implying a potential 954.03% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Mosaic, with an average 1-year price target of $29.4, implying a potential 347.49% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Intrepid Potash, FMC and Mosaic, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bioceres Crop Solutions Buy 18.31% $46.66M -0.49% Intrepid Potash Sell 5.66% $7.73M -0.27% FMC Neutral 8.50% $386.40M 1.41% Mosaic Neutral -17.01% $394M -1.36%

Key Takeaway:

Bioceres Crop Solutions ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the highest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, including seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. The company has developed a multi-discipline and multi-product platform capable of providing solutions throughout the entire crop cycle, from pre-planting to transportation and storage. The business divisions consist of crop protection, seed and integrated products, and crop nutrition. The company derives majority of its revenue from the crop protection division. Its product includes fertilizers, inoculants, adjuvants, crop protection solutions and seeds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bioceres Crop Solutions's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bioceres Crop Solutions's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bioceres Crop Solutions's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bioceres Crop Solutions's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Bioceres Crop Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

