Ex-Dividend Reminder: Shell, Ford Motor and PACCAR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/24, Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL), Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), and PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Shell plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.688 on 3/25/24, Ford Motor Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/1/24, and PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/6/24. As a percentage of SHEL's recent stock price of $64.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of Shell plc to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when SHEL shares open for trading on 2/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for F to open 1.16% lower in price and for PCAR to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SHEL, F, and PCAR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL):



Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F):



PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.29% for Shell plc, 4.62% for Ford Motor Co., and 1.02% for PACCAR Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Shell plc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Ford Motor Co. shares are up about 2.4%, and PACCAR Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

