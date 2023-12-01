Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sempra, The Cigna Group and Elevance Health

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/23, Sempra (Symbol: SRE), The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI), and Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sempra will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.595 on 1/15/24, The Cigna Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.23 on 12/21/23, and Elevance Health Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 12/21/23. As a percentage of SRE's recent stock price of $72.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Sempra to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when SRE shares open for trading on 12/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for CI to open 0.47% lower in price and for ELV to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SRE, CI, and ELV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sempra (Symbol: SRE):



The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI):



Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.27% for Sempra, 1.87% for The Cigna Group, and 1.23% for Elevance Health Inc.

In Friday trading, Sempra shares are currently down about 0.1%, The Cigna Group shares are trading flat, and Elevance Health Inc shares are up about 3% on the day.

