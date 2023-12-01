News & Insights

Markets
SRE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sempra, The Cigna Group and Elevance Health

December 01, 2023 — 10:59 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/23, Sempra (Symbol: SRE), The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI), and Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sempra will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.595 on 1/15/24, The Cigna Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.23 on 12/21/23, and Elevance Health Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 12/21/23. As a percentage of SRE's recent stock price of $72.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Sempra to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when SRE shares open for trading on 12/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for CI to open 0.47% lower in price and for ELV to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SRE, CI, and ELV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Sempra (Symbol: SRE):

SRE+Dividend+History+Chart

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI):

CI+Dividend+History+Chart

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV):

ELV+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.27% for Sempra, 1.87% for The Cigna Group, and 1.23% for Elevance Health Inc.

In Friday trading, Sempra shares are currently down about 0.1%, The Cigna Group shares are trading flat, and Elevance Health Inc shares are up about 3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Funds Holding QKLS
 SFNC Dividend Growth Rate
 CPI Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRE
CI
ELV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.