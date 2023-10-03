News & Insights

Markets
NTAP

Ex-Dividend Reminder: NetApp, Roper Technologies and Marvell Technology

October 03, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/5/23, NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP), and Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NetApp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/25/23, Roper Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6825 on 10/23/23, and Marvell Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/25/23. As a percentage of NTAP's recent stock price of $75.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of NetApp, Inc. to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when NTAP shares open for trading on 10/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for ROP to open 0.14% lower in price and for MRVL to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTAP, ROP, and MRVL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP):

NTAP+Dividend+History+Chart

Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP):

ROP+Dividend+History+Chart

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL):

MRVL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.64% for NetApp, Inc., 0.57% for Roper Technologies Inc, and 0.45% for Marvell Technology Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, NetApp, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Roper Technologies Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Marvell Technology Inc shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Department Stores Dividend Stocks
 FTRP YTD Return
 Funds Holding PXF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTAP
ROP
MRVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.