Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lazard, Apple and W.W. Grainger

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/24, Lazard (Symbol: LAZ), Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), and W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lazard will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/23/24, Apple Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 2/15/24, and W.W. Grainger Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.86 on 3/1/24. As a percentage of LAZ's recent stock price of $39.36, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of Lazard to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when LAZ shares open for trading on 2/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for AAPL to open 0.13% lower in price and for GWW to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LAZ, AAPL, and GWW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lazard (Symbol: LAZ):



Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL):



W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.08% for Lazard, 0.51% for Apple Inc, and 0.79% for W.W. Grainger Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Lazard shares are currently off about 2%, Apple Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and W.W. Grainger Inc. shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

