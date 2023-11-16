News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Johnson & Johnson, STERIS and Prudential Financial

November 16, 2023 — 10:02 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/23, Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), STERIS plc (Symbol: STE), and Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Johnson & Johnson will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.19 on 12/5/23, STERIS plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/21/23, and Prudential Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 12/14/23. As a percentage of JNJ's recent stock price of $149.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Johnson & Johnson to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when JNJ shares open for trading on 11/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for STE to open 0.26% lower in price and for PRU to open 1.31% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for JNJ, STE, and PRU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ):

JNJ+Dividend+History+Chart

STERIS plc (Symbol: STE):

STE+Dividend+History+Chart

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU):

PRU+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.18% for Johnson & Johnson, 1.02% for STERIS plc, and 5.26% for Prudential Financial Inc.

In Thursday trading, Johnson & Johnson shares are currently up about 0.5%, STERIS plc shares are up about 0.2%, and Prudential Financial Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

