Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ferguson, Universal and Gentex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/5/23, Ferguson PLC (Symbol: FERG), Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV), and Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ferguson PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 11/15/23, Universal Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 11/6/23, and Gentex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 10/18/23. As a percentage of FERG's recent stock price of $163.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Ferguson PLC to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when FERG shares open for trading on 10/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for UVV to open 1.71% lower in price and for GNTX to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FERG, UVV, and GNTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ferguson PLC (Symbol: FERG):



Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV):



Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for Ferguson PLC, 6.83% for Universal Corp, and 1.50% for Gentex Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Ferguson PLC shares are currently up about 0.1%, Universal Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Gentex Corp. shares are off about 1% on the day.

