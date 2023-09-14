Ex-Dividend Reminder: Dine Brands Global, STMicroelectronics and Amphenol

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/18/23, Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN), STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM), and Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Dine Brands Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 9/29/23, STMicroelectronics NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 9/26/23, and Amphenol Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 10/11/23. As a percentage of DIN's recent stock price of $53.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Dine Brands Global Inc to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when DIN shares open for trading on 9/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for STM to open 0.13% lower in price and for APH to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DIN, STM, and APH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN):



STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM):



Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.84% for Dine Brands Global Inc, 0.54% for STMicroelectronics NV, and 0.97% for Amphenol Corp..

In Thursday trading, Dine Brands Global Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, STMicroelectronics NV shares are up about 0.3%, and Amphenol Corp. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

