Ex-Dividend Reminder: BWX Technologies, Snap-On and Westlake

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/23, BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), and Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 12/12/23, Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.86 on 12/11/23, and Westlake Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/6/23. As a percentage of BWXT's recent stock price of $76.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of BWX Technologies inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when BWXT shares open for trading on 11/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for SNA to open 0.68% lower in price and for WLK to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BWXT, SNA, and WLK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT):



Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):



Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.20% for BWX Technologies inc, 2.71% for Snap-On, Inc., and 1.56% for Westlake Corp.

In Thursday trading, BWX Technologies inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Snap-On, Inc. shares are down about 0.1%, and Westlake Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

