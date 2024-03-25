Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amdocs, Nutrien and Nucor

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX), Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR), and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amdocs Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.479 on 4/26/24, Nutrien Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 4/11/24, and Nucor Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 5/10/24. As a percentage of DOX's recent stock price of $90.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Amdocs Ltd. to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when DOX shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for NTR to open 1.03% lower in price and for NUE to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOX, NTR, and NUE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX):



Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR):



Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.12% for Amdocs Ltd., 4.14% for Nutrien Ltd, and 1.11% for Nucor Corp..

In Monday trading, Amdocs Ltd. shares are currently off about 2.7%, Nutrien Ltd shares are off about 2.6%, and Nucor Corp. shares are off about 1% on the day.

