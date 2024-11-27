News & Insights

Markets
HEES

Ex-Dividend Reminder: H&E Equipment Services, CSX and TransAlta

November 27, 2024 — 11:00 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES), CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), and TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. H&E Equipment Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 12/13/24, CSX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/13/24, and TransAlta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/1/25. As a percentage of HEES's recent stock price of $60.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when HEES shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for CSX to open 0.33% lower in price and for TAC to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HEES, CSX, and TAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES):

HEES+Dividend+History+Chart

CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX):

CSX+Dividend+History+Chart

TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC):

TAC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.83% for H&E Equipment Services Inc, 1.31% for CSX Corp, and 2.21% for TransAlta Corp.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, CSX Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and TransAlta Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 SIRI Price Target
 BFH Videos
 Institutional Holders of Paramount Global

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SIRI Price Target -> BFH Videos -> Institutional Holders of Paramount Global -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HEES
CSX
TAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.