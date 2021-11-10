Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jabil, MAXIMUS and AGCO

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/21, Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS), and AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/1/21, MAXIMUS Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 11/30/21, and AGCO Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/15/21. As a percentage of JBL's recent stock price of $63.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Jabil Inc to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when JBL shares open for trading on 11/12/21. Similarly, investors should look for MMS to open 0.33% lower in price and for AGCO to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBL, MMS, and AGCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL):



MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS):



AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.50% for Jabil Inc, 1.31% for MAXIMUS Inc., and 0.65% for AGCO Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Jabil Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, MAXIMUS Inc. shares are off about 0.1%, and AGCO Corp. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

