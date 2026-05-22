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VOYA

Ex-Div Reminder for Voya Financial

May 22, 2026 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/26, Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.47, payable on 6/26/26. As a percentage of VOYA's recent stock price of $82.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Voya Financial Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when VOYA shares open for trading on 5/26/26.

VOYA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VOYA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Voya Financial Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VOYA's low point in its 52 week range is $64.50 per share, with $84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.84.

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, VOYA makes up 2.02% of the Freedom Day Dividend ETF (Symbol: MBOX) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding VOYA).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to VOYA, which trades under the symbol VOYA.PRB — more info ».

In Friday trading, Voya Financial Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 DividendRank Canada
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NMM
 Next Earnings Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DividendRank Canada-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NMM-> Next Earnings Date-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VOYA
MBOX

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