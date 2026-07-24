Ex-Div Reminder for Union Bankshares (UNB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/27/26, Union Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: UNB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.36, payable on 8/6/26. As a percentage of UNB's recent stock price of $24.67, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when UNB shares open for trading on 7/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UNB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNB's low point in its 52 week range is $20.65 per share, with $28.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.41.

In Friday trading, Union Bankshares, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

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Further UNB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.