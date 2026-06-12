Ex-Div Reminder for Sound Point Meridian Capital (SPMC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/15/26, Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc (Symbol: SPMC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.20, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of SPMC's recent stock price of $11.63, this dividend works out to approximately 1.72%, so look for shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc to trade 1.72% lower — all else being equal — when SPMC shares open for trading on 6/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SPMC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 20.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPMC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.36 per share, with $18.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.44.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to SPMC, which trades under the symbol SPME — more info ».

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further SPMC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.