Ex-Div Reminder for Safe Bulkers' Series C Preferred Shares

On 7/17/26, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 7/30/26. As a percentage of SB.PRC's recent share price of $26.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.89%, so look for shares of SB.PRC to trade 1.89% lower — all else being equal — when SB.PRC shares open for trading on 7/17/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.54%, which compares to an average yield of 7.84% in the "Shipping" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of SB.PRC shares, versus SB:

Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Safe Bulkers Inc (Symbol: SB) makes up 1.05% of the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP) which is trading up by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SB).

In Wednesday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRC) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are off about 1.8%.

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Further SB.PRC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.