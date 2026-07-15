Ex-Div Reminder for Safe Bulkers' Series C Preferred Shares

Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Safe Bulkers Inc (Symbol: SB) makes up 1.05% of the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP) which is trading up by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SB).
In Wednesday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRC) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are off about 1.8%.
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Further SB.PRC Research:
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