Ex-Div Reminder for Royce Small-cap Trust (RVT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/12/25, Royce Small-cap Trust Inc (Symbol: RVT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 6/25/25. As a percentage of RVT's recent stock price of $15.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.92%, so look for shares of Royce Small-cap Trust Inc to trade 1.92% lower — all else being equal — when RVT shares open for trading on 6/12/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.12 per share, with $16.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.18.

In Tuesday trading, Royce Small-cap Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

