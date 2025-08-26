Ex-Div Reminder for Olin

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/28/25, Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 9/12/25. As a percentage of OLN's recent stock price of $22.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Olin Corp. to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when OLN shares open for trading on 8/28/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OLN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.66 per share, with $49.595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.00.

In Tuesday trading, Olin Corp. shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

