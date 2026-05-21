Ex-Div Reminder for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MCHP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MCHP's low point in its 52 week range is $48.52 per share, with $105.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.22.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MCHP makes up 5.08% of the Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (Symbol: QQQA) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding MCHP).
In Thursday trading, Microchip Technology Inc shares are currently off about 1.9% on the day.
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Also see: Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
DBRG Dividend History
Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.