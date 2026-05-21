Ex-Div Reminder for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/26, Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.455, payable on 6/5/26. As a percentage of MCHP's recent stock price of $92.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MCHP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCHP's low point in its 52 week range is $48.52 per share, with $105.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.22.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MCHP makes up 5.08% of the Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (Symbol: QQQA) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding MCHP).

In Thursday trading, Microchip Technology Inc shares are currently off about 1.9% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.