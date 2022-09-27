Ex-Div Reminder for Yamana Gold (AUY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/29/22, Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.03, payable on 10/14/22. As a percentage of AUY's recent stock price of $4.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Yamana Gold Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when AUY shares open for trading on 9/29/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AUY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUY's low point in its 52 week range is $3.70 per share, with $6.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.11.

In Tuesday trading, Yamana Gold Inc shares are currently up about 3.9% on the day.

