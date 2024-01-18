Ex-Div Reminder for Target (TGT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/19/24, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.10, payable on 3/10/24. As a percentage of TGT's recent stock price of $138.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Target Corp to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when TGT shares open for trading on 1/19/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TGT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.17% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGT's low point in its 52 week range is $102.93 per share, with $181.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.55.

In Thursday trading, Target Corp shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.