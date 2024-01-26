Ex-Div Reminder for Targa Resources (TRGP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/24, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 2/15/24. As a percentage of TRGP's recent stock price of $85.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Targa Resources Corp to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when TRGP shares open for trading on 1/30/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRGP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRGP's low point in its 52 week range is $64.85 per share, with $91.435 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.42.

In Friday trading, Targa Resources Corp shares are currently up about 2.4% on the day.

