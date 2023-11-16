Ex-Div Reminder for Sitio Royalties (STR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/23, Sitio Royalties Corp (Symbol: STR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.49, payable on 11/30/23. As a percentage of STR's recent stock price of $22.80, this dividend works out to approximately 2.15%, so look for shares of Sitio Royalties Corp to trade 2.15% lower — all else being equal — when STR shares open for trading on 11/20/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.31 per share, with $33.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.79.
In Thursday trading, Sitio Royalties Corp shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.
Also see: Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like
TIL Average Annual Return
TINY YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.