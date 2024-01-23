Ex-Div Reminder for Pfizer (PFE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/25/24, Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.42, payable on 3/1/24. As a percentage of PFE's recent stock price of $28.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of Pfizer Inc to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when PFE shares open for trading on 1/25/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PFE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.76 per share, with $45.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.47.

In Tuesday trading, Pfizer Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

