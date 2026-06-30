Ex-Div Reminder for CMS Energy's Preferred Stock, Series C

Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) makes up 49.99% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CMS).
In Tuesday trading, CMS Energy Corp's 4.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: CMS.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are down about 0.5%.
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Further CMS.PRC Research:
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