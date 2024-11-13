Ex-Div Reminder for Central Securities (CET)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/15/24, Central Securities Corporation (Symbol: CET) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $2.05, payable on 12/20/24. As a percentage of CET's recent stock price of $49.03, this dividend works out to approximately 4.18%, so look for shares of Central Securities Corporation to trade 4.18% lower — all else being equal — when CET shares open for trading on 11/15/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CET is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CET's low point in its 52 week range is $35.26 per share, with $49.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.38.

In Wednesday trading, Central Securities Corporation shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

