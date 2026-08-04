Ex-Div Reminder for Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/26, Bank of Marin Bancorp (Symbol: BMRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 8/13/26. As a percentage of BMRC's recent stock price of $29.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when BMRC shares open for trading on 8/6/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BMRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMRC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.77 per share, with $30.919 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.38.

In Tuesday trading, Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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Further BMRC Research:

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