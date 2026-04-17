Ex-Div Reminder for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/20/26, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (Symbol: ARDC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1125, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of ARDC's recent stock price of $12.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when ARDC shares open for trading on 4/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARDC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARDC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.60 per share, with $15.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.60.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.