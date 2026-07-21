Ex-Div Reminder for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/23/26, Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (Symbol: AWP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.12, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of AWP's recent stock price of $12.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when AWP shares open for trading on 7/23/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AWP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.655 per share, with $12.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.22.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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Further AWP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.