EWU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (Symbol: EWU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.01, changing hands as low as $31.88 per share. iShares MSCI United Kingdom shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWU's low point in its 52 week range is $25.36 per share, with $34.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.88.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.