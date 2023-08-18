EWL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (Symbol: EWL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.98, changing hands as low as $44.84 per share. iShares MSCI Switzerland shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWL's low point in its 52 week range is $36.015 per share, with $48.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.92.

