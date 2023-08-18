EWG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (Symbol: EWG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.41, changing hands as low as $27.20 per share. iShares MSCI Germany shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.35 per share, with $29.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.30.

