EWG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (Symbol: EWG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.57, changing hands as low as $26.35 per share. iShares MSCI Germany shares are currently trading off about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWG's low point in its 52 week range is $17.495 per share, with $29.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.38.

