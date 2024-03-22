And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the FT Raymond James Multicap Growth Equity ETF, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 28.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of RJMG, in morning trading today Alphabet is up about 2.3%, and Chipotle Mexican Grill is lower by about 0.2%.
VIDEO: EWA, RJMG: Big ETF Outflows
