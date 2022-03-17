EWA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI Australia ETF (Symbol: EWA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.35, changing hands as high as $25.45 per share. iShares MSCI Australia shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWA's low point in its 52 week range is $22.19 per share, with $27.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.36.

