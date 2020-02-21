EVR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.34, changing hands as low as $79.71 per share. Evercore Inc Class A shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVR's low point in its 52 week range is $71.06 per share, with $98.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.