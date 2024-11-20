News & Insights

Stocks

Evolution Mining’s Record Year and Sustainable Growth Plans

November 20, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Evolution Mining Limited (AU:EVN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Evolution Mining Limited has achieved a record financial performance in 2024, driven by high gold and copper prices and strategic asset management. The company, now the second largest ASX-listed gold producer, is focusing on sustainable growth, including a planned transformation of its Mt Rawdon site into a pumped hydro energy storage project. Evolution Mining’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to local economies underscores its robust financial and sustainability strategies.

For further insights into AU:EVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAHPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.