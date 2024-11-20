Evolution Mining’s Record Year and Sustainable Growth Plans

Evolution Mining Limited (AU:EVN) has released an update.
Evolution Mining Limited has achieved a record financial performance in 2024, driven by high gold and copper prices and strategic asset management. The company, now the second largest ASX-listed gold producer, is focusing on sustainable growth, including a planned transformation of its Mt Rawdon site into a pumped hydro energy storage project. Evolution Mining’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to local economies underscores its robust financial and sustainability strategies.
