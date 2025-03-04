EVLN Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (Symbol: EVLN) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $50 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate, the RSI reading has hit 29.0 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 32.9. A bullish investor could look at EVLN's 29.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EVLN's low point in its 52 week range is $49.7301 per share, with $50.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.95. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.