Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.15, changing hands as low as $58.25 per share. Eversource Energy shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ES's low point in its 52 week range is $52.03 per share, with $74.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.52. The ES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

