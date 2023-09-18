Evercore: Nick Pomponi Joins As Senior Managing Director

(RTTNews) - Evercore (EVR) said Nick Pomponi joins the company as a senior managing director in the Technology group and will be based in New York. Previously, Pomponi worked nearly 16 years at Goldman Sachs, where he was a partner and global co-head of software within the investment banking division.

Naveen Nataraj, co-head of Evercore's U.S. investment banking business said: "Nick has deep industry relationships and an exceptional record of success having advised companies across a variety of technology sectors, and particularly in software."

