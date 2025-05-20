Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.72% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is $18.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $25.32. The average price target represents an increase of 3.72% from its latest reported closing price of $17.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is 30,718MM, a decrease of 1.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPE is 0.25%, an increase of 6.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.63% to 1,340,800K shares. The put/call ratio of HPE is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 57,038K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,593K shares , representing an increase of 46.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 86.05% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 53,455K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,608K shares , representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 79.66% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 50,330K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,444K shares , representing an increase of 83.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 13.81% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 42,559K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,269K shares , representing an increase of 78.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 35.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,681K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,173K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPE by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is an American multinational information technology company. It is a business-focused organization which works in servers, storage, networking, containerization software and consulting and support. Additionally, the company invests in communications and media solutions.

