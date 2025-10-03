Evercore ISI Group Maintains Extra Space Storage (EXR) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.60% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Extra Space Storage is $160.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $147.46 to a high of $186.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.60% from its latest reported closing price of $142.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Extra Space Storage is 2,057MM, a decrease of 39.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extra Space Storage. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXR is 0.39%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 250,350K shares. The put/call ratio of EXR is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 14,020K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,032K shares , representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 8.12% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,888K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,953K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,178K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Capital World Investors holds 7,128K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,729K shares , representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 17.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,829K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,701K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 9.72% over the last quarter.

