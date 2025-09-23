Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of iRhythm Technologies (NasdaqGS:IRTC) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.85% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for iRhythm Technologies is $183.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $159.58 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.85% from its latest reported closing price of $175.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for iRhythm Technologies is 684MM, an increase of 4.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in iRhythm Technologies. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 16.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRTC is 0.30%, an increase of 19.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 45,339K shares. The put/call ratio of IRTC is 1.94, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 2,916K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,016K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 19.98% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,741K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,814K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 29.81% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,507K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares , representing a decrease of 46.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 7.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,033K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 36.60% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 794K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494K shares , representing a decrease of 88.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 31.64% over the last quarter.

