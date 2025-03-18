Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Bio-Techne (TECH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Bio-Techne (NasdaqGS:TECH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.85% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bio-Techne is $87.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 39.85% from its latest reported closing price of $62.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bio-Techne is 1,534MM, an increase of 28.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bio-Techne. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECH is 0.29%, an increase of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 196,826K shares. The put/call ratio of TECH is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,654K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,424K shares , representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 2.01% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 6,615K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,834K shares , representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 9.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,973K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,054K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,703K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,386K shares , representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 3.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,301K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,127K shares , representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 11.15% over the last quarter.

Bio-Techne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bio-Techne Corporation is a holding company for biotechnology and clinical diagnostic brands. It was founded in 1976 as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne in 2014.

