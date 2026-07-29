Evercore Inc. Q2 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Evercore Inc. (EVR) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $95.277 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $97.201 million, or $2.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Evercore Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $127.056 million or $2.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.8% to $990.199 million from $833.830 million last year.

Evercore Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $95.277 Mln. vs. $97.201 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.32 vs. $2.36 last year. -Revenue: $990.199 Mln vs. $833.830 Mln last year.

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